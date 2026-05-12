3RD LIBERATION PARTY SUPPORTER DIES AFTER FALLING FROM A MOVING VEHICLE.



A 27-year-old man died on Tuesday 12th May 2026 after falling from a moving vehicle along Great East Road in Chipata District.



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‎According to Eastern Province police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, the incident occurred around 10:40hrs opposite Apollo Officers’ Mess involving a Mitsubishi Canter with 20 supporters of the Third Liberation Party.



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‎Mr Mweemba say the vehicle sustained no damage and the driver, 25-year-old Davison Mbewe of Referendum Compound, and 19 passengers escaped unhurt.



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‎The victim, identified as Zondi Chris Phiri of Roadboard Compound, fell from the moving vehicle and was run over by the rear left tyre.





He sustained fatal head injuries and died on the way to Chipata Central Hospital, Mr. Mweemba has told Breeze FM News.



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‎His body has been deposited at Chipata Central Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examination.

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Breeze FM