4 Iranian tankers seized : another stuck as pressure intensifies



Reports indicate U.S. forces have seized four Iranian oil tankers, escalating maritime pressure amid ongoing tensions.





The vessels identified include:

– Sevin (Suezmax)

– DORENA (VLCC)

– TIFANI (VLCC)

– A fourth tanker seized in the Arabian Sea, details not yet confirmed





At the same time, a fifth tanker, DERYA (VLCC), remains stranded in India, unable to offload its crude cargo.





The developments highlight growing disruption to Iran-linked oil flows, with large-capacity tankers—ranging from Suezmax to VLCC class—now directly affected.