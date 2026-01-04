$4 MILLION TO SUPPORT DISPLACED SENSELI JERABOS AS GOVERNMENT AWAITS NEW MINING SITE ALLOCATION





By: Dina Soko



Government has released $4 million to assist approximately 4,000 small-scale miners, commonly known as Jerabos, who were displaced from the Senseli Open Pit Mine in Chingola.



Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe said the funds are intended to support the affected miners as they await allocation of an alternative mining site.



He emphasized that government remains committed to ensuring the Jerabos are resettled and able to continue their mining activities in a legal and orderly manner.

Mr. Kabuswe explained that the funds had already been taxed by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and were securely held in an account, ready for distribution through duly recognized leaders and representatives of the small-scale and artisanal miners.



He noted that the financial support is a temporary measure designed to cushion the miners following their displacement.

In response, representatives of the Jerabos expressed gratitude to government for the gesture, describing the funds as timely relief.



They, however, appealed to authorities to expedite the process of identifying and allocating an alternative mining site so they can resume their work and sustain their livelihoods.



#SunFmTvNews