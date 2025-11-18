40% of Makate’s “Please Call Me” payout frozen as fresh legal battle heads to court



Johannesburg High court has frozen 40% of the “Please Call Me” settlement owed to inventor Nkosana Makate as a new legal fight erupts over who is entitled to the money.





The dispute pits Makate against British Virgin Islands–based Black Rock Mining (BRM), which claims a 2011 funding deal entitles it to 40% of the payout. Makate rejects the claim, saying he ended the agreement in 2015 and accusing BRM of attempting “extortion” allegations the company denies.





With the settlement estimated at R700 million, the contested R280 million will remain in the trust account of Makate’s lawyers until the Johannesburg High Court hears the matter on 3 December 2025. Makate can access the remaining 60% of the funds.





The ruling marks yet another twist in the long-running “Please Call Me” battle, with the court’s December decision set to determine who ultimately pockets the disputed share.