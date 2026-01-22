40-year-old Kenyan shared a photo online claiming he is Elon Musk’s firstborn son

A 40-year-old Kenyan man, Nyakundi Kibiru, shared a photo online claiming he is Elon Musk’s firstborn son. He alleged that Musk met his mother in the early 1990s at Masai Mara and demanded a DNA test to prove the claim.





The post quickly drew widespread attention, with many social media users expressing skepticism. Critics pointed out that the image appeared AI-generated and that the account provided no verification or supporting evidence.





Several inconsistencies further undermined the claim, including Musk’s age—he would have been only 14 at the time of the alleged birth—along with visible AI artifacts in the photo.





Adding to the doubts, the same images had circulated on Russian websites in 2024, raising concerns about recycled AI content and its role in fueling the growing “dead internet” phenomenon.