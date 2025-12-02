43 KATIMBA HEADMEN REAFFIRM SUPPORT FOR JACK MWIIMBU AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





Forty-three traditional leaders in Katimba Ward of Monze Central Constituency have reaffirmed their endorsement of Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu for the 2026 elections, praising his consistent leadership and development record.





The Headmen, led by Chief Moonze’s Representative Terry Shiloka, said there was “no need to change leadership from the Presidency down to the ward level” because the current office-bearers have delivered tangible results for the people of Monze.





Speaking during a developmental meeting in Katimba on Sunday, Mr. Shiloka described Mr. Mwiimbu as a dependable and visionary leader who has kept the constituency united even during challenging political times.





He noted that the Monze strongman has continued to stand with the people “even when it was neither fashionable nor easy,” especially during the years in opposition, demonstrating loyalty and genuine commitment to the community.





The traditional leaders cited improved development projects, strengthened government-community engagement and increased access to services as key indicators of Mr. Mwiimbu’s effective leadership.





Mr. Shiloka further cautioned residents against being misled by those who may not bring meaningful change, urging the community to remain focused and continue supporting the leadership that has consistently delivered.





He advised the people of Katimba and Monze Central at large “not to look elsewhere but to stick with tested and proven leaders who have the interest of the community at heart.”