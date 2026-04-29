Nundwe Breaks Ranks with FDD, Aligns with Malukula After Heavy Campaign Backing from Miles Sampa, Kambwili and Lubinda





Bright Nundwe, the FDD Chawama Member of Parliament—whose campaign was strongly supported by Miles Sampa and Given Lubinda—has distanced himself from both his sponsoring party, the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) under Brian Mundubile of the Tonse Alliance, as well as key figures who backed his campaign.





Among those was Chishimba Kambwili, who actively campaigned for him, while Malukula—who did not campaign for Nundwe—has since emerged as a close associate. Nundwe was seen at Malukula’s residence participating in prayer activities as an intercessor.





He was later quoted as saying that no monkey will come between me and my Malukula, signaling a firm personal alignment.- Elly Katu