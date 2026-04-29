Can a Billion Kwacha Help Sean Tembo Avoid Zeros?

Can a Billion Kwacha Help Sean Avoid Zeros?



Today, the Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President, Sean Tembo, unveiled Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament, Chanda Katotobwe, as the party’s presidential candidate for the August 2026 General Elections.





Tembo, who became widely known as “Mr. Zero” following his poor performance in the 2021 elections, now finds himself in a new political arrangement as a running mate.





Hon. Katotobwe, an engineer by profession, traces his political roots to his father, Augustine Bernard Chanda Katotobwe, who served as Member of Parliament and later as Minister of State under Kenneth Kaunda’s UNIP government. Katotobwe himself won the Luapula parliamentary seat in 2021, the same seat his father held from 1985 to 1991 before UNIP lost power.





Last year, Katotobwe declared assets worth approximately one billion kwacha (about 55 million), making him one of the wealthiest Members of Parliament in Zambia.





This has sparked an interesting debate: can financial muscle translate into political success? Political analysts often argue that running a competitive and successful campaign in Zambia can require upwards of atleast $20 million.





The question now is whether Katotobwe’s financial strength can change the political fortunes of the PeP ticket and more specifically, whether it can help Sean Tembo avoid a repeat of the “zeros” that defined his last electoral outing.