ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT & LUNGU FAMILY SET FOR COURT SHOWDOWN OVER REMAINS TOMORROW, THURSDAY — SABC
According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the Zambian government and the family of former President Edgar Lungu are set to face off in the High Court of South Africa on Thursday.
The Zambian government has filed a reconsideration application seeking to overturn a recent urgent order directing that Lungu’s remains be returned to a private mortuary.
The order was granted just hours after the government moved to enforce an August 2025 Gauteng High Court ruling, which authorized the repatriation of his remains to Zambia for a State funeral and burial.
In its application, the government argues that the order was obtained in its absence and was based on material non-disclosures.
These, it says, include the lapse of an appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal, the release of the remains to the South African Police Service (SAPS), and an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lungu’s death.
Changing goal Posts.
The Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo clearly stated that the Body was released to the Government of the Republic of Zambia, due to the lapse in the Supreme Court Appeal case which made active the 8th August, Gauteng High Court Judgment. All attachments were given in his statement.. I can give this statement to Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo. It’s all there in the public space. The Man shouldn’t play games.
Further two Mountains Funeral Parlour indicated that they followed the law in releasing the body to the Government of the Republic of Zambia, through Zambian Diplomatic officials , witnessed by SAP. The Body was in the possession of the Republic of Zambia. Period.
What non disclosures is Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo talking about?
The family wasn’t privy to any information regarding the release of the body and what happened to it thereafter. All these was being done by GRZ and SAP.
Even the Postmortem was done in the presence of the Government of the Republic of Zambia Diplomatic officials as stated by the Lungu family lawyers.
What Disclosures did Kabesha want the family to present to the Court?
It will be interesting to see what two Mountains Funeral Parlour will say now. They had refused to accept back the body when it was in the hands of GRZ and SAP, obviously to create problems for the family.
The family made alternative arrangements and the body is in a safe place now.
If two Mountains Funeral Parlour now eagerly accepts the body, your guess is good as mine…. Akakunkubiti said it all. Judges need to it… Even Funeral Parlours can’t avoid being part of ” Blo*d ” Money!
It was very strange how Two Mountains released the body!