ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT & LUNGU FAMILY SET FOR COURT SHOWDOWN OVER REMAINS TOMORROW, THURSDAY — SABC





According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the Zambian government and the family of former President Edgar Lungu are set to face off in the High Court of South Africa on Thursday.





The Zambian government has filed a reconsideration application seeking to overturn a recent urgent order directing that Lungu’s remains be returned to a private mortuary.

The order was granted just hours after the government moved to enforce an August 2025 Gauteng High Court ruling, which authorized the repatriation of his remains to Zambia for a State funeral and burial.





In its application, the government argues that the order was obtained in its absence and was based on material non-disclosures.

These, it says, include the lapse of an appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal, the release of the remains to the South African Police Service (SAPS), and an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lungu’s death.