43-Year-Old Meagan Good, “I’m Now Ready to Have Kids with Jonathan Majors”

At the age of 43, actress Meagan Good says she’s ready to have children with her husband, actor Jonathan Majors. She credits the timing, their strong bond, and a recent acting role that brought out her desire to become a mom.

During Lifetime’s Summer Soirée on July 16, Good said, “I definitely am ready to have kids now.” She said her decision was influenced by both her life stage and her husband’s role in her journey.

“When your partner is someone you’re genuinely excited to share this with, who’s already showing he’s a phenomenal father, it just feels right,” she said, according to WBLS.

Good’s role in the series Harlem, where she plays a pregnant character, helped confirm her desire for motherhood. She shared that the experience wasn’t just a performance; it sparked something real.

“It definitely made me excited to go, ‘OK … now I get to go, ‘Yeah, I think this actually makes me super ready,’” she shared.

Good and Majors got married in a private ceremony on March 18. They currently care for four Belgian Malinois dogs and Major’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Asked how many kids she wants, Good replied, “Two would be good. We got four dogs already… but the house is very safe.”

Recently, speculation around a possible pregnancy started after Majors joked during an Instagram Live that he wasn’t sure if Meagan was expecting. Though the comment was playful, fans quickly picked up on the moment, seeing it as a sign the couple is serious about starting a family.

