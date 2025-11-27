44 Dead, 279 Missing in Hong Kong Blaze

Forty-four people have been killed and 279 others are missing after a ferocious blaze ravaged a housing estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po neighbourhood, with scorching flames ripping through bamboo scaffolding on seven residential blocks.

Among the scores hospitalised, 45 are in a serious condition, according to the Fire Services Department.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu spoke to the public in a press conference at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin early on Thursday, after visiting a community hall the evening before.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences in a late-evening statement and called for “all-out efforts” to minimise casualties and losses, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Source: South China Morning Post