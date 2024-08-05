5 security officers were assigned to guard Jay Jay and government wonders how he escaped

2 police officers, 3 Zambia Correctional Service officers that were guarding Jay Jay Banda in custody – Jack Mwiimbu

Petauke Central MP Hon. JJ Banda Escapes from Lawful Custody



In a shocking turn of events, Honourable JJ Banda, the Independent Member of Parliament for Petauke Central, has escaped from lawful custody while receiving treatment at Chipata Central Hospital. Banda is facing charges of aggravated robbery after attacking a journalist and stealing money and other items during the reign of the Patriotic Front.



At the time of his escape, Banda was under the guard of two Police Officers and three Correctional Officers. His three wives were also present at the hospital. The escape was confirmed by Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, during a press briefing.



Minister Mwiimbu revealed that Banda has a history of criminal activity, including other crimes committed while he was protected by the ruling party then. He gave brief details of the said crimes.



The Minister also expressed concern that there are some disgruntled officers within the Zambia Police Service who are attempting to tarnish the reputation of the institution.



Furthermore, Minister Mwiimbu noted that the officers who were guarding Banda are of the same age range as the officers suspected in the murder of Muleya, indicating that they were recruited around the same time. This raises questions about potential systemic issues within the police service.



An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Banda’s escape has been launched, and all the officers who were guarding him have been detained. A manhunt is currently underway to recapture the fugitive MP.



This incident raises serious concerns about the security and integrity of Zambia’s criminal justice system. The public demands answers on how a high-profile suspect like Banda was able to escape from custody, despite being under guard.



The incident is still unfolding, and more information will be provided.