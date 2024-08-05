5 security officers were assigned to guard Jay Jay and government wonders how he escaped

2 police officers, 3 Zambia Correctional Service officers that were guarding Jay Jay Banda in custody – Jack Mwiimbu
Petauke Central MP Hon. JJ Banda Escapes from Lawful Custody
In a shocking turn of events, Honourable JJ Banda, the Independent Member of Parliament for Petauke Central, has escaped from lawful custody while receiving treatment at Chipata Central Hospital. Banda is facing charges of aggravated robbery after attacking a journalist and stealing money and other items during the reign of the Patriotic Front.
At the time of his escape, Banda was under the guard of two Police Officers and three Correctional Officers. His three wives were also present at the hospital. The escape was confirmed by Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, during a press briefing.
Minister Mwiimbu revealed that Banda has a history of criminal activity, including other crimes committed while he was protected by the ruling party then. He gave brief details of the said crimes.
The Minister also expressed concern that there are some disgruntled officers within the Zambia Police Service who are attempting to tarnish the reputation of the institution.
Furthermore, Minister Mwiimbu noted that the officers who were guarding Banda are of the same age range as the officers suspected in the murder of Muleya, indicating that they were recruited around the same time. This raises questions about potential systemic issues within the police service.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Banda’s escape has been launched, and all the officers who were guarding him have been detained. A manhunt is currently underway to recapture the fugitive MP.
This incident raises serious concerns about the security and integrity of Zambia’s criminal justice system. The public demands answers on how a high-profile suspect like Banda was able to escape from custody, despite being under guard.
The incident is still unfolding, and more information will be provided.
This statement alone is heavily political. Was detailing the past misdemeanours and his association to the former ruling necessary?. This hogwash. The fact that this minister casts question marks on the recruited officers age ranges tells the world how much disgruntled this minister is.
They are trying to create a narrative for firing all younger police officers who were recruited before 2021.
Simple!!!! Just round up his wives and give them a decisive treat. This is an inside job. Also arrest the burgers who were guarding him. Whoever is going to talk about Human Rights about Banda, ARREST THEM ALSO !!!!! It’s too much sillyness by the PF. THESE ARE WORKS BY THE PF, ESPECIALLY AFTER THE KILLING OF THE IBA CHIEF EXECUTIVE.
The Hon. Minister of Home Affairs is right to give a background. The issue is that Hon. JJ Banda has escaped from a hospital where he was ostensibly receiving treatment. And the officers who were guarding him must be identified and accountable!
JJ Banda is the threat to society, to the government and the President at large. Please mark my word. The government must be very alert on security matters. The PF criminals are busy planning evil actions against the President and the government.
The UPND government has been very tolarant and linient on these criminals.
So wake up, how do you know the police officers assigned to guard the fugitive were PF alligned police officers.
Ati uwakwebele imfwa yakwa noko muntanshi
I don’t believe anything in this country. I only believe my theories.
The first theory is that Hon Jay Jay Banda may be dead…then some one is staging an escape as a cover up.
Until he shows himself alive some where
I assume the man may be dead. This theory is likely.
Second theory is that the man was removed from the hospital bed by agents of the Mingalatoon, and is being kept some where and will be ‘cornered ‘ some where, likely within 48 hours, and people who have been talking about his case like ECL , Binwell etc may be framed for aiding his attempted escape.This theory is very possible.
The Third Theory is that the man has indeed escaped . I find this very unlikely. The Doctors who have been treating him can tell us if in his condition , he is able to jump from the second floor of Chipata general hospital..but it’s very unlikely that there will be a statement from the hospital…We live in a fear republic.