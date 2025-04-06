50 Cent Celebrates Success Of ’50 Cent Action’ TV Channel: ‘I Got More Coming’

50 Cent‘s action channel on Roku is a hit, and the entertainment mogul is ready to make things even bigger in the near future.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (April 2), Fif revealed the 50 Cent Action Channel – which is one of the first-ever celebrity-branded FAST channels (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) – has become one of the most popular ones on the platform.

“My @50centaction channel ranked in the top 5% out of more than 500 channels on Roku I got more coming for you today bringing this channel everywhere stay tuned!” he wrote.

The channel launched in December and features a curation of 50’s favorite movies and shows in the Lionsgate library – which includes over a dozen films that feature the entertainment mogul himself. It also includes his long-running STARZ show, Power.

In related news, 50 Cent is set to expand his already vast business empire with a new sports and entertainment venue in Shreveport, Louisiana.

50, who is already leasing a huge film and TV studio in the city, was given the go-ahead last month for his new venture at a Shreveport City Council meeting.

The rapper and businessman will take out a decades-long lease on the Stageworks building, with the plan to turn it into a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue.

The venue will undergo a partial renovation so that it can host basketball, volleyball, boxing and MMA events, as well as concerts, car shows and conventions.

50 has been granted a 30-year lease on the building which can be extended by another 15 years, with his G-Unit Films & Television company paying a rent of just $200 per month.

He will also be responsible for all maintenance and operational costs.

fter he was granted the lease, 50 said at the meeting: “I just want to say, in the short period of time, I’ve come to like the people of Shreveport in a different way. It feels like home for me, and eventually it’ll be home because I have some work to do.

“I remember [Councilman] Alan [Jackson], the first time I spoke to him after Humor & Harmony, the first thing he said was, ‘Well, what’s next?’ And I was like, ‘I think I need to talk to tourism. I think I need to talk to all of these other people to build it out.’”

He added: “I’m excited about building those things and I want to say openly to [Councilman] Jim [Taliaferro] that — I haven’t had to talk to you directly — I promise you, I’ll over deliver with Shreveport.