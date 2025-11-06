50 Cent declares ‘New York is over’ following newly elected mayor’s win as he urges locals to flee to southern city

50 Cent has made his thoughts on politician Zohran Mamdani crystal clear, suggesting that Mamdani’s tax plan will drive “big money” out of New York City.

The rapper recently took to Instagram to weigh in after Mamdani’s latest victory in the New York Mayoral polls on Tuesday, November 4, captioning an AI-generated image of a tombstone with: “New York is over pack it up, let’s go! THE MAN’S First job is Mayor MAMDANI run New York.”

50 Cent’s post followed Mamdani addressing the rapper’s previous criticism during a conversation with Ari Melber on MSNBC’s The Beat this week. Mamdani admitted that he still listens to 50 Cent’s song “Many Men” from time to time, despite their public differences.

Mamdani recalled how he learned about the rapper’s initial criticism: “He’s a critic! I didn’t even know what my salary would be until I opened up Instagram and saw this thing that was like, ’50 Cent offers Mamdani x-amount of money.’ I was like, ‘That’s a very specific amount of money. Oh my god!’”

Regarding his political agenda, Mamdani stated, “I continue to think that having the top one percent on New York City who are making more than one million dollars a year, having them pay two percent more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorkers’ life, including their own, is something that is worth while.”

He argued that underfunding city agencies leads to pullbacks on basic services like library services and trash cans, which negatively impacts everyone.

In response, 50 Cent doubled down on his original take. He wrote that while he thinks Mamdani’s intentions are good, “his Tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge.”

The rapper concluded his comment by referencing a personal move, writing: “All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT !”

Mamdani subsequently trolled 50 Cent by walking out to Ja Rule’s “New York” in Brooklyn following his election win.