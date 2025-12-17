50 Cent hopes to feature Eminem’s music in upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ movie

American rapper 50 Cent has revealed that he hopes to reunite with longtime collaborator Eminem for his new project, this time in the movie industry.

The entertainment mogul recently shared that he wants Eminem to contribute new music to the upcoming Street Fighter movie soundtrack, where 50 Cent is set to portray the iconic boxer Balrog.

Just this past weekend, 50 took to social media on Instagram to publicly float the idea. “I’m gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter.,” he wrote. “New music on the way!”

Although there has been no official confirmation that Eminem is involved, the information we’re hearing feels credible because of the past collaborations and shared roots of the two under Dr. Dre’s Aftermath umbrella.

All of this comes during a busy stretch for 50 Cent, who has been all over the news for his role in Netflix’s polarizing docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Although it was widely reported across decades that there was a feud between him and Diddy, 50 insisted he had no personal vendetta when he was making the documentary.

“There’s no place for me, I didn’t make the docuseries,” he told GQ. “I got the best possible people to make one. That’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching.”

Only a few days ago, 50 also had a few words to say about his ex, Vivica Fox, stating that he believes their relationship unfolded at the right time.

Speaking during an appearance on Sherri, which is hosted by Fox’s friend Sherri Shepherd, 50 Cent explained that his time with Fox in 2003 happened at the right time, especially for the Independence Day actor.

“I think that was, like, you know who you go to the casino, and you just hit the jackpot? I think it was where she was at, at that point,” 50 said. “And just good timing.”

“I think where she was at, at that point in her life when we interacted with each other, I was just right there, right on time,” he added.

For more than a decade, 50 Cent and Eminem have forged an unbreakable hip-hop brotherhood.

Discovered by Em, 50 signed to Shady/Aftermath, and together they achieved massive global success. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ became an iconic debut under their partnership, and beyond the hits, they appear to have built a rare bond of loyalty.