50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Delayed Prison Release Date

Diddy may have just begun his stay at Fort Dix, but already, he’s earned himself even more time behind bars. Recently, it was reported that the mogul allegedly got caught with homemade alcohol, which he denies. He also took a three-way phone call shortly after getting transferred to the facility, which is strictly prohibited. As a result, his release date has been changed from May 8 to June 4 of 2028, per People Magazine.

As expected, one of the first people to weigh in on the new release date was Diddy’s longtime foe, 50 Cent. He took to Instagram to poke fun at the Bad Boy founder in a since-deleted post. “Diddy gotta chill out so he can come home. want to throw him a party LOL,” it read.

This is far from the first time in recent months that Fif has trolled Diddy online, however. Earlier this month, it was also reported that the father of seven was bragging to his fellow inmates about potentially getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Of course, 50 Cent had something to say about this, too. “No he not pardoning you, you said some really nasty things,” he declared on Instagram at the time. “Stop crying, you’re in PC in Jersey, PUNK!” The caption was later changed to something a bit nicer.

“I told you he alright, got his appeal going, Diddy good ! Happy Birthday LOL,” it read.

Before that, Fif shared his thoughts on some of the first photos of Diddy behind bars that started to make their rounds online in late October. In them, he seemed to doing well considering the circumstances, smiling and chatting with his peers. “He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” 50 Cent wrote.