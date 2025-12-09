50 Cent never gave me a dollar. The only gift he ever gave me was a wig which he wanted back when we broke up. It wasn’t even worth a hundred dollars- 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Cuban Link spoke about her breakup with him. She said: “He never gave me a dollar. The only gift he ever gave me was a wig which he wanted back when we broke up. It wasn’t even worth a hundred dollars



50 Cent ended the relationship after she asked him for money. He believes that his business has more longterm value and is a better investment than his past relationship with her.





He is the prime example of a businessman. When it comes to money, he doesn’t joke around 





Even though his ex-girlfriend knew exactly what she was getting herself into when she dated 50 Cent, she warned all women about this.