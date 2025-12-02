50 Cent Taunts Diddy’s PR While Claiming They Are Labeling Him An “Adversary”

50 Cent is just hours away from dropping “Sean Combs” The Reckoning” and seems that Diddy’s PR has a big problem with it.

50 Cent is unapologetic about releasing this new docuseries about Diddy and his fall from grace. He feels it’s necessary for the world to know that the rap community isn’t turning a blind eye towards his past actions. “It’s not personal,” denouncing that this is a way for him to further disgrace his longtime foe.

“If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and say, ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

But while some will respect Fif for this move, Diddy’s team doesn’t, and understandably so. In fact, the G-Unit boss claims that his PR team, namely Juda Engelmayer, views him as an “adversary.” In an Instagram post caught by DJ Akademiks, 50 writes, “This is puffy’s crisis management PR he is saying very nasty things about me. I mean very nasty, he is calling me an adversary. [worried face emoji] I just didn’t want to go to his party’s LOL.”

Alongside this claim is a screenshot of a June 2025 article The New York Times wrote about Juda and how he became Harvey Weinstein’s PR manager. The article is titled, “The Perks of Being Harvey Weinstein’s Publicist.”

Of course, the irony here is that Juda is representing two men who have a disturbing history of sexual assault and misconduct. Folks in the comments are cracking jokes, too, hoping that a beef like 50 and Diddy’s never finds them.

Juda and 50 might be butting heads even more in the next few days as Sean Combs: The Reckoning is set to premiere tomorrow, December 2. The hitmaker is the executive producer of this four-part docuseries, which can be found on Netflix. It will feature interviews from people close to the incarcerated mogul as well as jurors from his extensive summer trial.