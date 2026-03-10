50 Cent Teases Docuseries on T.I. and Tiny Harris’ Previous S3xu@l Assault Allegations

Rapper 50 Cent hinted he may be working on a new documentary about T.I. and Tiny Harris, focusing on sexual abuse allegations against the couple. He teased the project on Instagram while referencing his previous work on the Diddy docuseries.

In a recent Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a headline suggesting he’s developing a docuseries about T.I. and Tiny. The couple has faced accusations from over 30 women and one man, who claim they were drugged, intimidated, and sexually assaulted.

“You might want to talk to a crisis PR person,” he wrote, seemingly warning T.I. that the project could complicate any promotional work he has planned.

According to Complex, the allegations first gained attention in 2021 when Sabrina Peterson said T.I. threatened her with a gun during a 2009 incident. Soon after, dozens of other people came forward with similar claims. T.I. and Tiny have denied all accusations.

50 Cent and T.I. have a long-standing feud that dates back to 2007, when 50 Cent called T.I. a “snitch.” Over the years, they’ve exchanged online insults, and T.I. once proposed a VERZUZ battle that 50 Cent declined. Recently, T.I. released diss tracks while 50 Cent teased new music, but has not responded directly.

In recent years, 50 Cent has focused on television, producing the hit series Power and its spin-offs. He also executive-produced Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a docuseries about sexual misconduct claims. His latest project suggests he may be applying the same approach to T.I. and Tiny.