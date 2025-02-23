513 Youths and Women Defect from UPND to Socialist Party in Chawama



Chawama, Lusaka — In a bold political move, more than 500 youths and women have defected from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to join the opposition Socialist Party.





The mass defection, which took place at a public event in Chawama yesterday, marks a growing wave of political discontent and signals a shift in grassroots support ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Welcoming the new members, Socialist Party’s Chawama Constituency Chairman Nickson Nyirenda, alongside National Youth Deputy Spokesperson Lusambo Sconel, expressed gratitude for the defectors’ decision to align with a party they described as “the voice of the voiceless.”





“Today, you have made a courageous choice to join a movement that stands with the people,” said Sconel. “The Socialist Party is the only hope for Zambians — a party committed to reclaiming our future and fighting for economic justice.”



The event also saw National Youth Vice Secretary Bravo Mulenga rally the new members to remain steadfast, assuring them that the Socialist Party is a home for all, particularly for marginalized groups like women and youth.





“A Socialist Party victory in 2026 is not just for the party — it is a victory for every struggling Zambian. Together, we will build a nation where opportunities are shared, and the economy works for everyone, not just the privileged few,” Mulenga declared.





The defectors, led by their appointed representatives, voiced their deep dissatisfaction with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government.



They cited unfulfilled campaign promises and the worsening cost of living as key reasons for their departure.





“We believed in President Hichilema’s vision, but the reality on the ground is different. Prices of essential goods keep rising, and life is becoming unbearable for ordinary Zambians. We feel betrayed,” they stated.