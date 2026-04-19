BREAKING: A new NBC News poll of 32,433 Americans just destroyed Trump’s Iran war narrative — and the numbers are devastating.





54 percent of Americans strongly disapprove of the way Trump is handling the war with Iran.





Not somewhat disapprove. Not kind of disapprove. STRONGLY disapprove.



That is not a fringe opinion. That is not a partisan talking point. That is a majority of the country looking at what Trump has done in Iran and saying: this is wrong.





Only 19 percent strongly approve. That means the people who think Trump is doing a great job in Iran are outnumbered nearly 3 to 1 by the people who think he’s doing a terrible one.





Think about that. He started this war. He owns it. He bragged about it. He called it a victory. He said they were bombed into the Stone Age.



And the American people aren’t buying a single word of it.





This is what happens when you launch a war without a plan, without congressional authorization, and without an exit strategy. You don’t get a rally bounce. You get a 54 percent rebuke from your own country.





Trump thought the flags and the explosions would play well on television. He thought Americans would cheer. Instead, they’re watching the Strait of Hormuz stay closed, the ceasefire get rejected, and the casualties mount — and they are furious.





This poll is a warning shot. The midterms are coming. And 54 percent of America is paying very close attention.