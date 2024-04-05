55 CITIZENS FIRST MEMBERS DEFECT TO SOCIALIST PARTY

…there are neither new nor old members in the SP, assures Dr Musumali in welcoming the defectors

MONGU… Friday, April 5, 2024

Citizens First (CF) Chairperson for Western Province Chrispine Manyando and 54 others have defected to the Socialist party.

Speaking in Lozi during the defection in Mongu, Manyando, who is also aspiring Member of Parliament for Mongu Central said he defected to Socialist party because he has come to a realization that under capitalism – the rich only become richer and the poor, poorer.

“But the main reason why I left this party is that I came to realize that the capitalist, capitalism you will find that those people who are rich becomes more richer like these other parties. When you are poor, you become more poorer. And with the society party, they share, the one who has shares wit the other doesn’t have anything. Therefore, today the 5th of April I officially, not photocopy, originally do away with anything to do with Citizen first here in Western province and the country at large. Everything I will do is socialist,” said Manyando.

“A few reasons again that has added more to my departure from the former party is because the party I was with doesn’t care about people and I personally I have come to realize that it can’t rule the country. Because I was one of the senior members of this party. Today, makes the end of me to associate myself with Citizens First party”.

And in welcoming the defectors, Socialist Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali said there are no new or old members in the party.

“Again you are family, the socialist party is about family, the socialist party is about friendship, the socialist party is about hope. Giving hope to Zambia. 2026 is yours. In the socialist party, we don’t believe in new and old members. The minute you become a member of the socialist party, you are just a member,” said Dr Musumali.

“You have equal rights and privileges like those who joined six years ago. So please, this is your new home don’t say I’m a new member don’t even mention I’m former this and that that former has expired it’s gone forget about it. Everywhere you will go just say you are socialist”.