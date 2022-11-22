56 YEAR OLD WIDOW IN CLASS 45 YEARS AFTER DROPPING OUT

By Evans Liyali

A 56 year old widow of West Villa in Mazabuka has gone back to school 45 years after dropping out of school due to lack of support.

Taking advantage of the free education policy for government, Catherine Muyaule a mother of six who dropped out of school in 1977 after the death of her father, has enrolled back into nine grade at Mazabuka School for Continuing Education (MASCOE).

She is currently preparing for Junior Secondary School Exams.

Mayaule tells Byta FM news that she was motivated by the free education policy by government to go back to school saying that education is an equalizer in life.

The pupil added that she is determined and focused to complete and work in the hospitality industry.

She however appealed for both financial and material support to help take care of her family saying that it is hard for her to provide for her family.

Mayaule explains that she is struggling to provide for her two children, three grand children and two dependants as she survives through piece works to provide the family.

Mayaule thanked the school management at Mazabuka School for Continuing Education and pupils for accommodating her and creating a conductive learning environment.

She has since encouraged other women who dropped out of school to take advantage of the free education being offered by government.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka School for Continuing Education Guidance and Counseling Teacher Simukoko Mwiza says Mayaule is competing favorably with other pupils.

And future Leaders Foundation Deputy Director, Gloria Sialubala encouraged other women to take advantage of the free education and go back school.