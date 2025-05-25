6 CANDIDATES EYE LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



A total of six candidates are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Lumezi parliamentary by-election taking place on June 26, 2025.





According to the nomination timetable released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the six aspiring candidates are coming from Citizens First, New Congress Party, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia, Leadership Movement, United Party for National Development and an Independent.





The Tuesday nominations deals a severe blow to aspirations by the “United opposition Front” to field a single candidate to compete against the ruling party.





Earlier in the week, some sections of the political landscape sent shockwaves when they claimed that any party or independent filing nominations in Lumezi away from the “identified single” opposition candidate should be treated as UPND surrogates.