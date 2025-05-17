600 CANCER PATIENTS ON WAITING LIST TO INDIA



Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, has disclosed that there are about 600 cancer patients waiting to be evacuated to India for treatment.





The Minister has therefore stressed the importance of Zambia having its own facilities to ease the burden of sending cancer patients to India for treatment, and save more lives locally.





Dr Muchima says the government has since prioritised the construction of three cancer diseases hospitals across the country, of which one in Lusaka is operational.





He adds that equipment for the Ndola Cancer Diseases Hospital has arrived and the Livingstone hospital is under construction.



Speaking when Rotary International President, Mario De Camargo, called on him in Lusaka today, Dr Muchima indicated the need to equip local cancer hospitals especially with radiotherapy in an effort to reduce the cost of treatment abroad and also deal with the ever growing number of patients.





And Rotary International President, Mario De Camargo, indicated that his visit to Zambia is aimed at strengthening ties between local Rotary constituents and government officials for collaboration in government programmes.