62-year-old doctor has died in Mpongwe after collapsing during an alleged s3xual encounter at guest hous

A 62-year-old doctor has died in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt Province after collapsing during an alleged sexual encounter at a named guest house.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Mwala Yuyi identified the deceased as a medical doctor from Luanshya District.

Mr Yuyi said the deceased checked into the guest house on January 24, 2026, around 15:00 hours, in the company of a 50-year-old female friend.



He said the deceased later complained of inadequate air circulation in the room before collapsing.

Mr Yuyi explained that the receptionist was alerted after the female companion informed her that the deceased had collapsed.



“When the receptionist went to the room, she found the man naked and unresponsive. She called male colleagues who assisted in dressing the body in a boxer. The female friend reportedly became frightened and attempted to flee but was restrained. The matter was later reported to Masaiti Police Station,” Mr Yuyi said.



He said the deceased was found lying on his back with no visible physical injuries.

“The body was inspected and no physical injuries were observed. It was lying facing upwards and was later clothed by lodge staff,” he said.



Mr Yuyi said the body has since been deposited at St Theresa’s Mission Hospital mortuary, while the female friend has been detained at Masaiti Police Station to assist with investigations.

(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 27th January, 2026)