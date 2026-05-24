63-year-old Chinese woman arrested with 31kg synthetic cannabis in Nigeria



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Ting Hung Kiong, a 63-year-old Chinese national, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 31 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud — a synthetic strain of cannabis — into Nigeria.





Kiong, who holds Malaysian citizenship, was intercepted on Sunday, May 17, upon arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, aboard an Emirates flight from Thailand via Dubai.





She had two large travel boxes containing the consignment.



The suspect, who claims to work as a caregiver in Malaysia, told investigators her daughter sponsored the trip from Malaysia to Thailand, where she spent two weeks before being handed the drugs at a Thailand airport for delivery in Nigeria.





In a related operation, NDLEA operatives recovered a massive shipment of 1,825,710 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg valued at N2.19 billion at the Lagos airport import shed.



The consignment, which arrived from India via Emirates Cargo, was handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on May 22 after monitoring by the agency.



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