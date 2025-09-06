BREAKING NEWS



65 PEOPLE TO SUE ABSA BANK FOR CLOSING ALL MAJOR ROADS IN LUSAKA CAUSING MISSED FLIGHTS, DEMAND K5 MILLION COMPENSATION





Sixty-five aggrieved travelers say they will take legal action against ABSA Bank, accusing the financial institution of causing massive disruptions in Lusaka after all major roads were closed today for its corporate event.





The group claims the closures resulted in them missing pre-booked, non-refundable international flights purchased a month in advance. They argue the ordeal caused significant financial losses, particularly for those traveling on business.



The group says in their lawsuit, they will seek K5 million in compensation for the alleged losses.