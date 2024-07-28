69 vehicles, 40 plots and K90 million came from my father as a birthday gift. Narrates son of Lungu in court

FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S SON DEFENDS ASSETS IN ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT

dalitso lungu claims vehicles and properties were gifts from his father and legally acquired

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, July 25 – In a high-profile case at the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, Dalitso Lungu, son of former President Edgar Lungu, has testified that the majority of the vehicles and properties subject to forfeiture proceedings were purchased for him by his father. Dalitso stated that these assets were legally acquired and are not proceeds of crime.

Dalitso revealed that his father gifted him a filling station, which has been leased to Total Energies for US$8,000 per month since 2018. He emphasized that the filling station, along with other properties, belongs to Saloid Traders Limited, a family business primarily financed by his father.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has sought to have over 80 vehicles and properties belonging to Dalitso and his company forfeited to the State, citing “unexplained wealth” amounting to about K31 million. The State’s submission highlighted that Dalitso owns 16 properties and 21 vehicles registered under his name, with some vehicles found parked at Ndozo Lodge and others abandoned in Siavonga.

In his affidavit opposing the forfeiture notice, Dalitso detailed the acquisition of several vehicles, all registered under Saloid Traders Limited but purchased by his father. These included a Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Prado, Nissan NP300s, and Mitsubishi Pajeros. He also mentioned that three Shacman Tipper trucks and one trailer were bought by Saloid Traders Limited on a credit sale agreement.

Dalitso contested the State’s valuation of his assets, arguing that the reported values do not reflect the actual purchase prices. He stressed that the properties and vehicles were acquired legally and are not proceeds of crime.

The court heard that Dalitso’s formal employment was not his only source of income, as he had been financially supported by his parents since childhood. He also stated that the seizure of his vehicles had disrupted the business operations of Saloid Traders Limited, preventing the company from fulfilling its payment obligations.

Dalitso also addressed the Director of Public Prosecutions’ directive for Total Energies to deposit rental payments into the National Prosecution Authority’s forfeiture account, claiming the DPP had no legal authority to redirect these funds.

©Nkani Online 2024 #NewsOnDemand