70 new constituencies to take effect May 15, 2026!



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the 70 newly created constituencies will come into effect on May 15, 2026, following the dissolution of the National Assembly.





The new constituencies increase the total number from 156 to 226 ahead of the August 13 general elections.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro explained that variations in allocation—such as Lusaka Province receiving fewer constituencies compared to Luapula Province—are due to differences in the number of districts.





Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Mr. Kasaro said the Commission deliberately avoided names linked to specific ethnic groups, opting instead for inclusive historical and geographical names such as Kariba, Mwenzo, and Lwitikila.





He emphasized that the delimitation exercise was conducted in a transparent and non-partisan manner, guided by the Constitution of Zambia, with the aim of enhancing equitable representation across all ten provinces, particularly in geographically vast areas.



-ZNBC