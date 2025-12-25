70-year-old Indian woman gives birth to her first child

A 70-year-old woman from Gujarat, India, has fulfilled her long-held dream by giving birth to her first child.

The woman, Jivunben Rabari of Kutch district, welcomed a healthy baby after conceiving through in vitro fertilization (IVF) at a fertility clinic.

The pregnancy was closely monitored by doctors, who initially had reservations because of her advanced age.

Rabari told physicians she had dreamed of becoming a mother for decades, and her determination led her to pursue fertility treatment despite concerns from medical staff.

Doctors helped prepare her body for pregnancy with hormonal therapy and other supportive care before transferring an embryo created through IVF.

Follow-up scans showed normal fetal development, and she eventually delivered the baby safely via cesarean section.

Rabari’s journey has been celebrated by family and community members as a milestone achievement.