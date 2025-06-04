75% OPPOSITION MPs HAVE ALREADY AGREED TO SUPPORT CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL, SAYS GOVT WHIP MULUSA





By Chamuka Shalubala



Government chief whip Stafford Mulusa says no walk out is expected among opposition members of parliament during debate of the proposed constitution amendment bill when sitting resumes next week.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mulusa has revealed that 75 percent of the opposing MPs have already agreed to support the constitution amendment bill once it is tabled in the National Assembly, thereby making its passage into law uncomplicated.





According to Mr. Mulusa, no opposition MPs, aside from those who want to politicize everything, will walk out on the bill because it has already been agreed that it should be supported considering how progressive and inclusive it is.





He explains that the proposed constitutional amendment bill is one which is welcome in the house as it was agreed a long time ago among both the ruling and opposition MPs.



PHOENIX NEWS