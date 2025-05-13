75 PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MEDICINE IN PUBLIC HEALTH INSTITUTIONS



Seventy five people linked to the theft of medicines in public institutions have been arrested.





Home Affairs Minister and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU says

27 of those arrested have already been convicted or fined.



Mr MWIIMBU says 5 of the suspects are from the Ministry of Health, linked to a syndicate behind the pilferage of medicines.





He says the arrests follow a countrywide raid on over 400 pharmaceutical and health institutions suspected to be involved in pilferage of medicines.



Mr. MWIIMBU was speaking at a joint press briefing attended by the Health Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE, and the Special Assistant to the President on Health Professor ROMA CHILENGI.





The Home Affairs Minister says the final forensic report on the theft of medicines in public institutions has been concluded and handed over to security wings.



He says the report was done by Price Waterhouse Coopers, who were engaged by the Office of the Auditor General.





Mr MWIIMBU says following the conclusion of the report more arrests will be made and that there will be no sacred cows.



He says the countrywide clampdown is a demonstration of Government’s commitment to stop the theft of medicines.





And Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE said Government values its partnership with cooperating partners.



Mr. HAIMBE has called for the use of formal diplomatic channels in communicating with the public.





He says the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 has clear guidelines on how diplomats should handle issues, which include respecting the sovereignty of nations.





Mr. HAIMBE says channels of communication and engagement are clear and should be utilised.



He says Government is open to engaging with the cooperating partners on any matters of concern.



ZNBC