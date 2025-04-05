$8 Billion Paradox: Who Really Benefited from Donor Aid to Zambia?- Dr Mwelwa

$8 Billion Paradox: Who Really Benefited from Donor Aid to Zambia?



By Dr Mwelwa



Ambassador Gonzales’ remarks are a sobering reminder of the challenges and contradictions that lie at the heart of donor-recipient relationships. His assertion that Zambia has received US$8 billion in aid, yet remains mired in poverty and inequality, carries emotional and political weight—but it also demands a closer, more nuanced examination of how those funds are actually structured, controlled, and spent. The suggestion that Zambia has “failed” to invest or reform assumes that the recipient has full agency over how aid money is deployed. In reality, that is rarely the case.





Much of the money described as “donations to Zambia” never truly enters the Zambian economy in a way that reflects national priorities or empowers local systems. A significant portion of these funds—sometimes up to 70%—is absorbed by donor-country consultants, project overheads, administrative costs, and parallel systems created outside of government frameworks. The Zambian people often become spectators to projects funded in their name but implemented under conditions that limit their involvement and dilute their ownership. The vehicles of change are chosen abroad, the drivers trained elsewhere, and Zambia is simply told to fasten its seatbelt and hope for the best.



This is the heart of the contradiction in aid-led development. Donors arrive with resources but also with detailed blueprints—prepared by their own experts, based on external models, shaped by their own political interests. Aid is often conditional not just in policy terms, but in execution. Funds are tied to procurement from donor-country firms, reporting formats that marginalize local institutions, and performance indicators that reflect donor optics rather than ground realities. It becomes incredibly difficult for governments to reorient these funds toward what they know will move the needle: long-term investments in governance, local production, food systems, education reforms, or institution building.





When a donor commits US$20 million to address food insecurity, as the Ambassador cited, it is worth asking: how much of that money actually supports Zambian farmers, traders, logistics systems, or storage infrastructure? How much of it goes instead to expatriate-run NGOs, imported grain, or third-party evaluators who leave once the project cycle ends? And when a government tries to step in with its own procurement, as seen with the grain import deal from Tanzania, it is immediately judged by market metrics or cost deviations—often without full insight into the political, logistical, or regional dynamics involved. Zambia is rarely allowed the luxury of learning from its own decisions; it is scrutinized for every misstep, while the structural inefficiencies built into donor systems go unquestioned.





Ambassador Gonzales spoke of the need for Zambia to “make tougher reforms,” but reform is not a one-way demand—it is a collaborative process. Real transformation cannot take root in soil that is constantly being dug up and replanted by foreign hands. If donors truly want to see growth, they must begin by trusting the countries they claim to support. That means funding accountability institutions directly—without excessive intermediaries. It means supporting domestic tax reforms, not just providing stopgap funding when leaks appear. It means being flexible with how aid is used, allowing governments to experiment, adapt, and yes, sometimes fail, in the pursuit of long-term national progress.





Zambia is not without fault, and the government acknowledges that systemic weaknesses remain. But it is disingenuous to lay the failure of an entire development model at Zambia’s feet, while ignoring the strings that come with every dollar. True partnership means co-creating change—not dictating it. The Zambian government is now actively working to harmonize donor contributions, reduce duplication, and align external funding with national development plans. This is not the work of a government asleep at the wheel—it is the work of a country attempting to reclaim its agency within a system that too often denies it.





If we are to speak of failure, let us do so with humility and honesty. The failure is not Zambia’s alone. It is the failure of a development model that continues to confuse control with compassion. It is the failure of good intentions executed without trust. It is the failure of a system where the donor dollar, more often than not, returns home before it ever touches the lives it was meant to transform.