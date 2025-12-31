81-year-old man graduates from his son’s university



Mr. Aheto graduated during the 9th session of UCC’s 58th congregation in December 2025, and the ceremony was both emotional and inspiring.





The moment was even more special because his son, Professor Denis Aheto, who currently serves as Acting Vice-Chancellor of UCC, was part of the historic experience.





“I feel very much excited to have my own son graduating me today,” he said proudly.



This achievement was a continuation of his academic journey.





He reportedly had earlier obtained his first degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana in 1978.



Decades later, he felt motivated to return to school and further his education.





Inspired by His Children’s Success



According to him, the inspiration to return to school came after realizing his two sons, both professors, were academically ahead of him.





Instead of feeling discouraged, he took it as a challenge and enrolled for the MBA programme in 2022.





He also clarified that he joined the programme long before his son assumed his current leadership roles at UCC