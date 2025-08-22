$86.2billion Foreign Investment, Another  Joke from Halwampa- Emmanuel Mwamba

$86.2billion Foreign Investment, Another Joke from Halwampa



By Emmanuel Mwamba



Zambia Development Agency Director General Albert Halwampa is back in the news with another fresh but sick joke.





He claims that Zambia has recorded and secured $86.2billion investment since 2021.





No serious person believes these fake numbers anymore, by now key stakeholders know that these figures are firm hallucinations in the head of Halwampa.





A casual check and corraboration from some key organizations proves that Halwampa’s utterances are his hallucinations.





A check with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the focal point within the United Nations system for investment and technology, which analyzes and disseminates foreign direct investment (FDI), the

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) (which focuses on setting international standards for measuring FDI statistics and disseminating comprehensive and comparable FDI data) and the IMF which monitors the international monetary system and global economic developments, including foreign investment flows, do not record such ridiculous numbers on Zambia.





Anyway, we should remember that this is the man that gave us a proposed $72 billion investment pledge from a small Vietnamese company in Zambia that was failing to pay rent for their office space of $1600 per month!





The proposal was three times Zambia’s GDP – and the large amount of land (6 million hectares) sought for the project, which constitutes about 8% of Zambia’s total land area, was a scandal in itself.





Instead of being fired, Halwampa has been left in the job to spew out more ridiculous lies and uncorroborated information.



When does the circus stop?

