WE SHALL DEREGISTER UPND-  Tonse alliance Cadre Sampa  Mwaume

By Sampa Mwaume- Tonse alliance Cadre
WE SHALL DEREGISTER UPND
Today I was in the company of Tonse Alliance youth leaders that are in the Council of Leaders. We were chatting and complaining about how UPND and President HH have been so vicious and hard hearted towards opposition political parties and leaders since assuming office.
One of our colleague in a furry expression said guys ine the first thing I shall do after we form government is to make sure I push for the complete deregistration of UPND party because what president HH is doing to us is unforgivable.
Then this gentleman with me in the photo Mulenga Tembo, who is legal and elections chairman in a political party led by young people called National Freedom Front (NFF), raised his voice with concern and passion in his eyes saying BM8 is not for revenge, this nation needs healing, we shall break this vicious cycle amplified by the UPND, it’s a curse on our nation, we shall not behave the way UPND is behaving, Zambia needs ethical leadership and BM8 represents that, we should all follow that vision.
We all paused and agreed with our brother. It made me realize the power of forgiveness the Lord Jesus teaches us. The pain we have endured as opposition is too much to easily forget but being Christians, we shall hold no grudge against anyone but rebuild the trust, forgive each other and re-unite the nation.
BM8 is our father, mentor and leader, who’s teaching and showing us the benefits of true humility. God always lifts the humble in spirit.
Thank you Comrade Mulenga Tembo, we shall not deregister UPND.
You are not good people,we pray you never come into power God should save this country from people like.
On what grounds? This culture of thinking that, individuals “are a law unto themselves” this the sort of garbage Zambians are tired of. Laws exist to protect and bring sanity to “ALL ZAMBIANS” not just those that think making noise is leadership or a sense of entitlement.
When you have useless loud mouths like Mumbi Phiri, who stated that the VP is old and should pave way for young people. Know that that is a form of discrimination. Madam Nalumango is a mature articulate and thriving leader that has more to offer this nation, than a drunk disrespectful Mumbi Phiri who had the audacity to insult or disparage her then Party President Edgar Lungu, at a Party Function at Ndazo Lodge; while PF was in power. Today, this drunk of a woman wants to lecture an upright God fearing leader.
Some of Opposition so called Leaders need to “check themselves” before they “Wreck themselves” if they havent already turned into what South Africans call “Sihuroo huroo”…