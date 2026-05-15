WE SHALL DEREGISTER UPND-  Tonse alliance Cadre Sampa  Mwaume

By Sampa Mwaume- Tonse alliance Cadre

WE SHALL DEREGISTER UPND



Today I was in the company of Tonse Alliance youth leaders that are in the Council of Leaders. We were chatting and complaining about how UPND and President HH have been so vicious and hard hearted towards opposition political parties and leaders since assuming office.





One of our colleague in a furry expression said guys ine the first thing I shall do after we form government is to make sure I push for the complete deregistration of UPND party because what president HH is doing to us is unforgivable.





Then this gentleman with me in the photo Mulenga Tembo, who is legal and elections chairman in a political party led by young people called National Freedom Front (NFF), raised his voice with concern and passion in his eyes saying BM8 is not for revenge, this nation needs healing, we shall break this vicious cycle amplified by the UPND, it’s a curse on our nation, we shall not behave the way UPND is behaving, Zambia needs ethical leadership and BM8 represents that, we should all follow that vision.





We all paused and agreed with our brother. It made me realize the power of forgiveness the Lord Jesus teaches us. The pain we have endured as opposition is too much to easily forget but being Christians, we shall hold no grudge against anyone but rebuild the trust, forgive each other and re-unite the nation.





BM8 is our father, mentor and leader, who’s teaching and showing us the benefits of true humility. God always lifts the humble in spirit.





Thank you Comrade Mulenga Tembo, we shall not deregister UPND.