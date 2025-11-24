89 ETHIOPIANS ARRESTED IN KAPIRI MPOSHI



….. 16 more suspects nabbed in Mbala



Lusaka… Monday November 24, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





The Department of Immigration has apprehended more than 100 suspected illegal immigrants in two separate operations conducted in Kapiri Mposhi and Mbala between 21st and 23rd November, 2025.





According to a statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka, the latest incident occurred on Sunday when Immigration Officers in Kapiri Mposhi intercepted a tanker truck carrying eighty-nine (89) Ethiopian nationals who had unlawfully entered the country.





The suspected immigrants were discovered at the Kapiri Mposhi Turnoff inside and on top of a tanker truck bearing registration numbers AJF 7250 and AJF 7218, belonging to Karan Transport Limited of Lusaka.



The truck driver is believed to have fled before officers arrived and is currently on the run.





Preliminary investigations indicate that the Ethiopians were concealed in the empty tanker but were forced to climb on top due to excessive heat and poor ventilation.



Some were also found at nearby shops where they had gone to buy food.





Mr. Nshinka revealed that 61 of the suspects were carrying only Ethiopian national identity cards, while 28 held passports without Zambian entry endorsements, suggesting they had bypassed designated entry points.



The group is believed to have been en route to South Africa.





All 89 have been detained at Kapiri Mposhi Police Station, and the tanker truck has since been impounded.



In a separate operation conducted on 21st November in Mbala District, Immigration Officers apprehended ten Bangladeshi and three Pakistani nationals, also for failing to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer upon entry.





Additionally, three Zambian nationals were arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the foreigners’ illegal entry.



The sixteen suspects were intercepted at a lodge in Senga Hill District, and two motor vehicles a Toyota Mark X and a Toyota Ractis were seized to aid investigations.





Mr. Nshinka warned transporters and motorists against engaging in such illegal activities, stressing that the consequences are severe.



“We wish to warn drivers to resist the temptation of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants, as doing so places them at serious risk of arrest and prosecution.

Transport operators must exercise strict oversight over their drivers and operations, as failure to do so may result in their vehicles being impounded and possibly forfeited to the State,” he said.



The Department of Immigration says all suspects remain in custody pending further investigations and possible prosecution.