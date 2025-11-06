9 U.S. Lawmakers Urge Marco Rubio to Act Over Cameroon Election Violence

Urgent: 9 U.S. Lawmakers Urge Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Act Over Cameroon Election Violence





Nine members of the U.S. Congress have written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, raising alarm over the wave of violence, killings, and mass arrests that followed Cameroon’s October 12 presidential election.





In their letter, the lawmakers denounced the government’s crackdown on peaceful protesters and called for accountability for those responsible for the deaths of civilians. They urged the U.S. administration to pressure the Cameroonian government to uphold democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.





The move comes amid growing international outrage following reports of dozens killed, hundreds arrested, and widespread repression of dissent after the disputed re-election of President Paul Biya.



Observers see the U.S. lawmakers’ intervention as a significant diplomatic signal that Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Cameroon.