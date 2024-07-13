9 ward By-election results updates– 13 July 2024

Consolidated results for Luchinde Ward in Nakonde Constituency, Muchinga Province are as follows:

UPND: 674

LM: 86

IND: 195

UPPZ: 41

SP: 122

UNIP: 130

(C)UPND Media Team

CONSOLIDATED FINAL RESULTS – 8/9 WARDS

1. Constituency – Ward

Nakonde – Mulao ward

UPND – 588

SP – 237

IND – 398

LM – 32

UPPZ – 19

Rej – 37

Total cast – 1,311



2. Nakonde – Luchinde

UPND – 674

IND – 195

SP – 122

UNIP – 130

LM – 86

UPPZ – 41

Rej – 08

Total Cast – 1,256



3. Sikongo – Liumena ward

UPND – 1,209

SP – 113

CF – 25

LM – 14

Rej : 17

Total Cast : 1,378



4. Choma – Mubula ward

UPND – 833

LM – 227

SP – 205

PF – 10

Total Cast : 1,275



5. Mufumbwe – Kaminzeke

UPND – 802

SP – 116

UPPZ – 15

PF – 5

Total Cast : 938



6. Sikongo – Mwenyi ward

UPND – 929

SP – 200

Total Cast : 1,129

7. Kawambwa – Lushiba

UPND – 648

IND – 308

Total Cast : 956



8. Kanchibiya – Chinama

UPND – 858

UPPZ – 370

SP – 292

CF – 271

PF – 46

LM – 16

IND – 14

Total Cast : 1,867



OVERALL TOTALS – 8/9 WARDS

1. UPND – 6,541

2. SP – 1,285

3. IND – 915

4. UPPZ – 445

5. LM – 375

6. CF – 296

7. PF – 61

8. UNIP – 130

Results for Njame Ward, Chirundu District.

IND- 478

UPND- 379

SP- 166

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM

LIUMENA WARD IN SIKONGO DISTRICT

BY ELECTION FINAL RESULTS:

UPND – 1209

SP- 113

CF- 25

LM-14

Rejected- 17

Total Registered Voters-2176

Total Votes Cast – 1378

CHINAMA WARD OF KANCHIBIYA DISTRICT

1 of 7

Mpolonge polling station.

UPND = 96

SP= 11

UPPZ = 1

LMP = 0

CF=2

PF =0

INP=0

-Total number of Registered voters = 151

LUSHIBA WARD OF KAWAMBWA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

UPND=648

INDEPENDENT=308

CHINAMA WARD OF KANCHIBIYA DISTRICT

1 of 7

Mpolonge polling station.

UPND = 96

SP= 11

UPPZ = 1

LMP = 0

CF=2

PF =0

INP=0

-Total number of Registered voters = 151

-Total votes cast =110

-Rejected votes =0

MWENYI WARD IN SIKONGO DISTRICT

BY ELECTION FINAL RESULTS:

UPND – 929

SP- 200

Total Registered Voters- 1551

Total Votes Cast – 1129

LUCHINDE WARD BY-ELECTION IN NAKONDE DISTRICT

MUSIANI POLLING STATION

TOTAL VOTES CAST 378

UPND -125

UNIP – 93

IND – 88

SP – 51

UPPZ – 09

LM – 08

UPND SCOOPS LUSHIBA WARD BY ELECTION IN KAWAMBWA DISTRICT OF LUAPULA PROVINCE

KAMITONDO POLING. STATION

UPND=377

IND=101

KANYIMBO POLLING Station – Luchinde Ward NAKONDE

UPND 170

SP. 7

LM 1

UPPZ. 0

INDEPENDENT 2

UNIP. 1

Registered Voters: 278

Votes Cast: 182

Rejected ballots: 1

KANYIMBO POLLING Station – Luchinde Ward (NAKONDE)

UPND 170

SP. 7

LM 1

UPPZ. 0

INDEPENDENT 2

UNIP. 1

Registered Voters: 278

Votes Cast: 182

Rejected ballots: 1

MUBULA WARD OF CHOMA DISTRICT.

RESULTS.

Kalundu Polling Station ( STREAM 1 AND 3 ) results

UPND- 209

SP- 66

LM- 17

PF- 2

KANJANJI POLLING STATION

UPND- 120

LM- 92

SP- 25

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM

MWENYI WARD BY- ELECTION RESULTS

Lifuna polling station of

Upnd

UPND- 137

SP- 63

Nambombo polling station

UPND- 167

SP- 1

MWENYI BY ELECTION RESULT IN SIKONGO DISTRICT.

SINJALA POLLING STATION:

UPND – 84

SP 11

Total Registered Voters- 122

SITAPA POLLING STATION

UPND – 160

SP – 20

Total Registered Voters- 231