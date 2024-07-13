9 ward By-election results updates– 13 July 2024

Consolidated results for Luchinde Ward in Nakonde Constituency, Muchinga Province are as follows:
- UPND: 674
- LM: 86
- IND: 195
- UPPZ: 41
- SP: 122
- UNIP: 130
CONSOLIDATED FINAL RESULTS – 8/9 WARDS
1. Constituency – Ward
Nakonde – Mulao ward
UPND – 588
SP – 237
IND – 398
LM – 32
UPPZ – 19
Rej – 37
Total cast – 1,311
2. Nakonde – Luchinde
UPND – 674
IND – 195
SP – 122
UNIP – 130
LM – 86
UPPZ – 41
Rej – 08
Total Cast – 1,256
3. Sikongo – Liumena ward
UPND – 1,209
SP – 113
CF – 25
LM – 14
Rej : 17
Total Cast : 1,378
4. Choma – Mubula ward
UPND – 833
LM – 227
SP – 205
PF – 10
Total Cast : 1,275
5. Mufumbwe – Kaminzeke
UPND – 802
SP – 116
UPPZ – 15
PF – 5
Total Cast : 938
6. Sikongo – Mwenyi ward
UPND – 929
SP – 200
Total Cast : 1,129
7. Kawambwa – Lushiba
UPND – 648
IND – 308
Total Cast : 956
8. Kanchibiya – Chinama
UPND – 858
UPPZ – 370
SP – 292
CF – 271
PF – 46
LM – 16
IND – 14
Total Cast : 1,867
OVERALL TOTALS – 8/9 WARDS
1. UPND – 6,541
2. SP – 1,285
3. IND – 915
4. UPPZ – 445
5. LM – 375
6. CF – 296
7. PF – 61
8. UNIP – 130
Results for Njame Ward, Chirundu District.
IND- 478
UPND- 379
SP- 166
LIUMENA WARD IN SIKONGO DISTRICT
BY ELECTION FINAL RESULTS:
UPND – 1209
SP- 113
CF- 25
LM-14
Rejected- 17
Total Registered Voters-2176
Total Votes Cast – 1378
CHINAMA WARD OF KANCHIBIYA DISTRICT
Mpolonge polling station.
UPND = 96
SP= 11
UPPZ = 1
LMP = 0
CF=2
PF =0
INP=0
-Total number of Registered voters = 151
LUSHIBA WARD OF KAWAMBWA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
UPND=648
INDEPENDENT=308
MWENYI WARD IN SIKONGO DISTRICT
BY ELECTION FINAL RESULTS:
UPND – 929
SP- 200
Total Registered Voters- 1551
Total Votes Cast – 1129
LUCHINDE WARD BY-ELECTION IN NAKONDE DISTRICT
MUSIANI POLLING STATION
TOTAL VOTES CAST 378
UPND -125
UNIP – 93
IND – 88
SP – 51
UPPZ – 09
LM – 08
UPND SCOOPS LUSHIBA WARD BY ELECTION IN KAWAMBWA DISTRICT OF LUAPULA PROVINCE
KAMITONDO POLING. STATION
UPND=377
IND=101
KANYIMBO POLLING Station – Luchinde Ward NAKONDE
UPND 170
SP. 7
LM 1
UPPZ. 0
INDEPENDENT 2
UNIP. 1
Registered Voters: 278
Votes Cast: 182
Rejected ballots: 1
MUBULA WARD OF CHOMA DISTRICT.
RESULTS.
Kalundu Polling Station ( STREAM 1 AND 3 ) results
UPND- 209
SP- 66
LM- 17
PF- 2
KANJANJI POLLING STATION
UPND- 120
LM- 92
SP- 25
MWENYI WARD BY- ELECTION RESULTS
Lifuna polling station of
Upnd
UPND- 137
SP- 63
Nambombo polling station
UPND- 167
SP- 1
MWENYI BY ELECTION RESULT IN SIKONGO DISTRICT.
SINJALA POLLING STATION:
UPND – 84
SP 11
Total Registered Voters- 122
SITAPA POLLING STATION
UPND – 160
SP – 20
Total Registered Voters- 231
Opposition political players are busy fighting each other rather than organizing themselves..these results are a wake up call. They keep on saying that the general elections are different but in reality a bye election is a tasting ground to measure the strength of a political organization in this case a political party. Most of our political players tend to play down this fact , l could the former ruling party the PF going into distinction if its members are not real to the fact. The then opposition UPND while in opposition took into account mobilisation as a priority instead of busy peddling lies to the voters same that what the late Michael chilufya sata and his dearly friend Guy Scott in the company of winter kabimba spearheaded after their ejection by FTJ from the MMD. It’s never too late because by 2027 after the general elections should UPND win the election it means it might even get some seats held by PF meaning that the PF will dwindle and slowly it will shrink more especially if Given Lubinda and the likes of nakachinda are still allowed to be at helm of administration.
PF is slowly going down because of greed. the same people want to lead the party they keep appointing each other instead holding elections.