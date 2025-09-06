90 DAYS TODAY, LUNGU REMAINS UNBURIED



Today marks 90 days since former President Edgar Lungu died. He remains unburied, parties have not been able to agree.





The standoff has been feasible and growing but the situation is calming down. The parties – family and government have begun talks but there is announcement that the matter will resume on Monday in court.





Pretoria High Court of South Africa will on Monday, September 8th, 2025 hear former President Edgar Lungu’s family’s application for leave to appeal its judgment, which ordered that the body of Mr. Lungu be repatriated to Zambia for a State Funeral.





The matter will be heard in open court at 09:30 hours before Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba and two other Judges.





This case arises from an application by former First Lady Esther Lungu and seven others, who are seeking a private burial for Mr. Lungu, against the Zambian Government plans that the sixth President be buried in Zambia with full state funeral protocols and

military honours.





The hearing date has been set following the Pretoria High Court’s indefinite adjournment on August 18th 2025.





The adjournment was granted after a joint request from the legal teams representing the Zambian Government and the Lungu family.