

92-year old Cameroonian President, Paul Biya has been officially sw0rn into office today and shall be President of Cameroon till 2032.





President Paul Biya swore before GOD & MAN to preserve, protect & respect the constitution & the laws of Cameroon!





Millions of Cameroonians pr0tested, dozens dîed denyîng his victory but he still swore in and now it’s all for Nothing.





He is still 92-years old and has been the president of Cameroon since 1982 so when his term is over, he’ll be just 100-years old making him the world’s youngest president in power 