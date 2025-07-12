92-years-old Cameroon President, Paul Biya has declared his candidacy for the 2025 Presidential election

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, aged 92, has officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for October 2025.

Having been in power since 1982, Biya is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders and known as the longest in Africa currently.

His announcement was confirmed by Cavayé Yéguié Djibril, President of the National Assembly, who declared Biya as the candidate from the Far North region.

Cameroon’s constitution has no age or term limits, allowing Biya to seek an eighth consecutive term.

The election is expected to be competitive, with at least 10 other candidates having declared their intention to run.

However, Biya’s candidacy has sparked debate due to his advanced age, health concerns, and over four decades in office.

Critics pointto authoritarian practices and allegations of electoral fraud, while supporters within his Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and coalition partners like the MDR and UPC continue to back him.