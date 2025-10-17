CAMEROON 🇨🇲



93 year old president Paul Biya is under pressure to concede defeat and handover power to Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Mr Tchiroma made a public declaration, announcing himself as the winner of the October 12th presidential elections.





He called on Paul Biya who has been president for 43 years to peacefully concede and hand over power to him.





Cameroonian used seem determined to end the 93 year old’s long reign as they initiated protests across four different regions in the country. They complain of electoral fraud which is in process to favor incumbent president Paul Biya. They’ve reportedly intervened and avoided several cases in which the election officials and representatives were being compromised under pressure.





The military has resulted to using teargas and water cannons to disperse the angry youth population for the fear of the unknown which seems very likely at the moment.





There’s an ongoing revolution in Africa where youths are rising to the occasion to seize power from old folks. Cameroon might just be the best destination for a revolution.