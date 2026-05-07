97 DAYS AWAY FROM RETURNING MONEY IN PEOPLE’S POCKETS – TONSE MANIFESTO



By Elias Kamanga



Its exactly 97 days before the 2026 General Elections, and as we head towards the August polls, we shall progressively unpack the Tonse Alliance Manifesto and demonstrate how its policies will transform the lives of our women, youths, and children — passionately referred to as “Nakulu Mutinta Ne Misepela Pa Makasa.”





Today, we focus on one of the greatest challenges facing ordinary Zambians: the high cost of living.





The Tonse Alliance economic message is anchored on the growing hardship citizens are experiencing and the urgent need to restore purchasing power, economic confidence, and household stability





The Tonse Manifesto recognises that millions of Zambians are struggling due to the escalating prices of mealie meal, fuel, electricity, transport, fertiliser, and other essential commodities, forcing families to choose between food, medical requirements, transport, and other basic needs.





Tonse believes citizens deserve immediate relief through deliberate government intervention, sound economic management, and people-centred policies aimed at restoring dignity to struggling households.





Another major concern highlighted in the manifesto is the weakening of the Kwacha and its devastating effect on the prices of goods and services.





The depreciation of the currency has pushed many poor and middle-income families into severe financial distress, with countless households struggling to afford even two meals a day.





To address this crisis, the Tonse Manifesto proposes strengthening foreign exchange reserves, increasing exports, promoting local production, restoring investor confidence, and reducing overdependence on imports.





The Tonse Alliance believes that a stable currency, lower prices, stronger local industries, and increased citizen participation in the economy are critical to restoring prosperity to the Zambian people and putting back money in their pockets.