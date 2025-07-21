 QAnon host links Epstein scandal to End Times

During an interview about the End Times, pro-QAnon hosts Shemane Nugent and Melissa Redpill insisted that President Donald Trump was playing “5D chess” by refusing to release files about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“We are back with Melissa Redpill, digging deeper into what many believe is the final chapter in human history,” Nugent explained in the Real America’s Voice segment on Sunday.”So a lot of people are afraid to talk about this. You’re not. A lot of people don’t know what it is. Can you describe what or who is Q?”

“I’ll guess it’s probably what, because I can’t guess who, but I feel very confident that President Trump is involved,” Redpill insisted. “There’s no doubt about it. After having followed it since literally day two of this movement, it’s obvious, there’s no doubt that President Trump is part of this.”

“This, this mafia cabal that has run the world, which I believe is the beast of Revelation. It’s a, it’s not a single, the antichrist, it’s also called the antichrist. It’s not a single person,” she continued. “And a lot of people have no idea that that’s what really spurred the Great Awakening.”

“It feels like if you know, you know,” Nugent agreed. “For me, it’s those of us who have eyes to see and ears to hear. Not everybody can.”

“But why, if this is going on, why doesn’t President Trump stop all of this?” she asked.

In defense of Trump, Redpill argued that the “criminal cabal” was “above the U.S. government.”

“And so what has to happen is everyone has to, for President Trump to be able to take the power to do the things that we want him to do, because none of this is going to stop until these people are arrested,” she remarked. “And this is clearly what the Bible talks about, that the beast and the false prophet will be cast into the abyss.”

“President Trump is the chosen one,” Redpill added. “And what’s happening right now, which is so complicated, such 5D chess that no one can figure this out.”

“I just have to sit sometimes and just go, I just trust that he knows how to do this. No one else does. And if you look at it, it’s kind of funny. The Streisand effect is in full display because now they realize, hey, you know, they’re trying to expose the Epstein files. The last thing that they need to do is to expose the Epstein files, but they can’t help themselves because they think that that’s the way that they’ll be able to destroy President Trump. It’s really funny. So trust the plan.”

Nugent agreed: “I think he’s playing 5D or even 10D chess.”