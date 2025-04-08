STATEMENT BY FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU ON THE DEATH OF EDITH NAWAKWI LACK WISDOM





It’s very unfortunate that former President Edgar Changwa Lungu has missed another opportunity to show that he is a statesman. Ever since leaving office, the former head of state has carried himself in a manner that lacks dignity to his status.





The statement by the former President, where he has blamed President Hakainde Hichilema and the government for Nawakwi’s death, is a clear lack of wisdom. Madam Edith Nawakwi had access to medical attention and was actually evacuated to South Africa for treatment by orders from President Hakainde Hichilema. Edgar Lungu should show respect by mourning Edith Nawakwi in a manner that unites the nation. No one can rejoice over the death of someone, regardless of political differences.





President Hakainde Hichilema is a very compassionate man, unlike the former President, who used to kill his political opponents in cold blood, like Joseph Kaunda, Lawrence Banda, and Mapenzi Chibulo. If the statement by Edgar Lungu that Nawakwi was struggling to meet her medical bills is true, then Lungu is a heartless man. With all his wealth, why did he fail to help someone he calls his sister?





Nawakwi did everything possible to help Lungu remain in power, and it’s unfortunate that he failed to help her meet her medical expenses. If he can manage to sponsor riff-raff like ‘Why me,’ how did he fail to help Nawakwi? Due to a lack of wisdom, the former President didn’t know that his statement exposes how heartless he is.





This is why we urge young politicians to stop being used by this man. Many people have ruined their families in the name of being used by former President Edgar Lungu. Today, Munir Zulu is in prison, JJ Banda is in exile, and many others who destroyed their young political careers because of Edgar Lungu. A good leader mentors young people, not turning them into criminals.





Nawakwi offered her services to this nation through various positions she held in government, including being the first female Finance Minister, and she must be mourned as such. Politics ends here because she can no longer defend herself. Let the former President behave in a manner befitting a statesman.



MELLBIN SIMANGOLWA

Copperbelt Provincial Secretary – UPND