130 Mourners dodge death after eating food at funeral

Mourners dodge death after eating food at funeral



JUST days after Zambians engaged in heated debates over whether one should eat at a funeral without contributing, about 130 mourners in Kalulushi took the risk and almost met their ancestors sooner than expected.



The mourners, who attended the funeral of a 64 year old man’s wife did what many before them have done to mourn, eat and go home.



Unfortunately, this time, their journey home included an unexpected detour to the nearest clinic with severe diarrhea and vomiting.



Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident, stating that the mourners had been served food carefully packed in small, colourless plastic bags with a blend of nshima, chicken, beans and impwa.



Mweemba confirmed that the incident happened on February 6, 2025.



“About 300 people who ate the first food during the night time had a problem and started complaining of diarrhea and vomiting according to the report obtained by police from the owner of the house,” said Mweemba.



“Police visited the township clinic and confirmed that they received 65 victims as they were being attended to and only six were referred to Kalulushi General Hospital to seek further medical attention.”



And Kalulushi District Health Office confirmed that 130 people sought medical attention, with 13 admitted and the rest discharged after receiving treatment.



Mweemba revealed that the health office

further confirmed that only 13 were admitted as of February 7, 2025 and that their conditions were stable and the rest had already been discharged.



He added that police were investigating the matter even though none of the survivors reported the matter to the police.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 11, 2025