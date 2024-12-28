A 24-hour Economy Operation requires Critical Investment in Security and Public Infrastructure



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Laura Miti has posted that officers from the Zambia Police harrassed her crew and closed her “Ipesheni” restaurant in Mtendere for operating in after-hours.





This is because, a 24-hour economy is strange to many including the Zambia Police and the Lusaka City Council that should be issuing trading permits.



Further the sudden rise in crime rates, especially with the advent of “junkies” in Lusaka makes it perilous for residents to move or venture in the night.





Yet a 24-hour economy has been the norm, not unique, especially in sectors such as health (hospitals and clinics do not close), the Zambia Police itself( siba vala police station) and in the industrial and mining sectors where workers take shifts and the industries do not close.





Workers know it as the Kazizi economy.



But it has become fashionable for leaders to present this phenomenon as a magic bullet to the economic quagmire our country finds itself and announce that Zambia will introduce a 24-hour economy.





True, a 24-hour economy can provide benefits such as increased economic activity, greater consumer flexibility, more employment opportunities, improved utilization of infrastructure, boosted productivity for businesses, and the potential for growth in sectors and subsectors like tourism, restaurants and entertainment.





But for this to be succesful, basic requisites must be met such a critical investment in good infrastructure, increased security, the provision of street lights, and an efficient public transport system are required to support continuous round-the-clock operations.





And as we do this, we must remember that a 24-hour economy raises concerns regarding the health of workers and the impact on their families and relationships.



In the Western world where this has taken off, a wealth of empirical data shows that non-standard work schedules are both highly prevalent but generate a level of complexity in family functioning that demands greater public attention and does affect workers’ family relationships, workers’ fatigue and work-life balance.





So Laura is right by opening that 24hour restaurant in Mtendere, but Government must do its essential part to support such operations as outlined above for both her workers and her patrons to enjoy safely, late tasty and savoury meals.