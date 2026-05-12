A 31 year old aspiring Roan MP Isaac Pomboloka wins UPND DISTRICT ELECTIONS BY LANDSLIDE.





UPND district leaders yesterday voted for who they would love to represent Roan Constituency on UPND ticket and Isaac Pomboloka got 64% of the votes.





He was followed by a 55 year old Justus Bwalya with 29% of votes and last was the 58 year old incumbent MP Joel chibuye with 7% of the total votes.





The district UPND leadership has expressed hope and confidence in Isaac Pomboloka and is likely to be adopted as UPND Roan Constituency Candidate.



Source: Mpatamatu News